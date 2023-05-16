Lawsuit settled over Megadeth’s ﻿’The Sick, the Dying … and the Dead!﻿’ cover artwork

The lawsuit over the cover artwork of Megadeth‘s The Sick, the Dying … and the Dead! album has been settled, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As previously reported, artist Brent Elliott White sued Megadeth in February, alleging that the artwork he created for the Sick album was being used by the thrash metallers “all without having paid [White] and without his permission.”

THR now reports that both sides of the suit filed a notice of settlement that reads, “… the parties have reached an agreement in principle for the resolution of this action.” White’s lawyer adds, “The matter has been resolved amicably.”

The Sick, the Dying … and the Dead!, the 16th Megadeth album, dropped last September.

