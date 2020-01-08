Lawmakers Back At Work For 60-Day Session

LINCOLN–(AP Jan. 8)–Nebraska lawmakers spent the first day of the 60-day, 2020 session with an expected focus on property taxes, the state’s flood recovery and a surplus of tax revenue after several years of tight budgets.
The new session will put senators in a time crunch as they consider fresh proposals in addition to legislation carried over from last year’s 90-day session.
The first proposals slated for debate include a tax exemption for military retirees and a bill that would allow teachers to physically restrain violent students in classrooms. Final day of the 60-day legislative session is set for April 23.