Law Enforcement Catches Burglar After Short Pursuit in Bethany Neighborhood

A home security system and response by Lincoln Police and Lancaster County Deputies all helped a Lincoln man get his belongings back Wednesday morning.

Officer Angela Sands said the 40-year-old victim saw an unknown man inside his home near 65th and Baldwin while he was at work.

“He accessed his security cameras and saw a male inside his home and putting his belongings into a sack,” Sands said.

Law enforcement responders set up a perimeter in the neighborhood and eventually caught 30-year-old Martin Shokai with the victim’s items on him. Showkai was arrested for burglary.

Lincoln Man Arrested After Assault Caused by Cat-Ownership Dispute

