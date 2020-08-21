Latest NFL Changes

It’s already going to look — and feel — different without fans packed into NFL stadiums this year and now this…
No cheerleaders on the field. No mascots on the field.
That’s according to a new report from NFL Network.
Add it to the long list of new COVID-19 precautions and protocols the NFL is putting into place.
Pregame and network sideline reporters will also be banned from the field.
The NFL is still planning to begin the regular season on time on September 10 when the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs take on the Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
The stadium will only be open to 22% of its capacity (about 16,000 fans).
The NFL had previously announced no preseason games leading up to the opener.