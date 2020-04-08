Latest COVID-19 Count At Bryan Health
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 8)–Bryan Health officials on Wednesday morning indicated they have counted 40 positive cases of COVID-19, but Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich emphasizes they are retesting people at times, so from a unique patient standpoint, the number is 36. It means those people were initially tested and had a clean bill of health, but retested and turned out to be positive.
“Of the 18 we currently have pending, ten of those are from outside of Lancaster County,” Woodrich said. The other eight are from Lancaster County.
Woodrich said they have six positive COVID-19 patients in-house, five from within Lancaster County. Of the 24 people they have seen, four of them are on ventilators, nine are in the Intensive Care Unit, six are in the progressive care unit and nine are in the general care unit.
Woodrich says they are working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and the People’s City Mission to have homeless people that may be COVID-19 patients. If an inmate from a correctional facility tests positive for coronavirus, Woodrich says the inmate would come to the hospital.
“Basically, they would have a guard on duty with them here,” Woodrich added.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez will have their daily coronavirus briefing at 3:30pm, which will air on KFOR and at kfornow.com.