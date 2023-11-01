Late Night Fire Damages Two Semitrailers at West Lincoln Construction Business

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 1)–What caused a fire that damaged two semitrailers late Tuesday night at a construction business in west Lincoln remains under investigation.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue spokesperson MJ Lierman says crews were called out the fire at Shanahan Brothers Construction near NW 56th and West “O” Street. One of the trailers was fully engulfed in flames, while the trailer next to it was damaged.

No reports of any injuries. One semitrailer is a total loss.