NEWPORT, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: David Bowie performs on stage on the third and final day of "The Nokia Isle of Wight Festival 2004" at Seaclose Park, on June 13, 2004 in Newport, UK. The third annual rock festival takes place during the Isle of Wight Festival which runs from June 4-19. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** David Bowie

Big fan of David Bowie. I found him when he released “Let’s dance”. I’d never heard of David before and loved that album. Still do! At the time I had no idea that he had so much music prior to the release. Once I found his older albums I was hooked.

It was a sad when David passed in January of 2016. He had quite a bit of life to live.

In a new interview David Bowie’s wife, supermodel Iman, is asking people not to refer to him as her late husband. “He is not my ‘late husband.’ He is my husband.

