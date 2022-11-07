Last Total Lunar Eclipse for Three Years Arrives Tuesday

(KFOR NEWS November 7, 2022) After Tuesday, you’ll have to wait a bit for a total lunar eclipse.

This week’s upcoming total lunar eclipse will be the last one for three years. It will be seen in North America during predawn hours on Tuesday.

Not only that, this eclipse will give us a reddish-orange moon, a.k.a. a blood moon. The moon’s color will be affected by the Earth’s sunsets and sunrises.

While we have to wait until 2025 for the next total lunar eclipse, there will be plenty of partial eclipses until then.

