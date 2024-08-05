Last of Us Season 2 Footage

HBO is sharing preview footage of several eagerly anticipated new and returning series — including the second season of ‘The Last of Us’ and first season of ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.’

The trailer ran before the second season finale of House of the Dragon, and also included footage from ‘The White Lotus’ season 3.

Several of the “big” titles will debut in 2025, including ‘The Last of Us’ season two, ‘Welcome to Derry,’ ‘Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,’ and ‘…And Just Like That’ season three.

Footage starts at 1:18