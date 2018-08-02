The public has just a few days left to take a virtual ride on an autonomous shuttle and take a short survey about their experiences. The virtual ride and survey are available through Saturday, August 4 at shuttle.lincoln.ne.gov. Paper copies are also available at all Lincoln City Libraries, and the public access computers at libraries have a link to the survey.

More than 1,500 riders recently participated in the test of a Navya shuttle at Nebraska Innovation Campus. The City of Lincoln was able to lease the shuttle with a $100,000 grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies as part of its Mayor’s Challenge. In February, Bloomberg named Lincoln one of 35 Champion Cities selected out of 320 applications to move to the next round of the competition.

Lincoln has also been developing another application, which is due in August. In October, four cities will receive $1 million awards and one will receive a grand prize of $5 million to further develop a shuttle system. To be eligible, the City must get feedback from the public.

The Public Policy Center at the University of Nebraska helped design a “virtual service journey” survey that allows the public to imagine riding the autonomous shuttle and provide feedback on their experience. The virtual ride — a 360 degree video that allows participants to “look around” as they ride the shuttle — works best on a computer or laptop rather than a mobile device

If Lincoln’s demo is successful and additional funding is received, four to six autonomous shuttles could travel routes in downtown Lincoln as early as 2019. Riders would summon the shuttles using smart phones or kiosks.

The post Last Chance To Help City Get Shuttle Grant appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.