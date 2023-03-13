Laser Strike on State Patrol Helicopter Lands Lincoln Man in Jail

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 13)–A 42-year-old Lincoln man has been arrested for striking the Nebraska State Patrol helicopter with a laser multiple times as it was in flight over the city of Lincoln on Friday night.

According to a news release from NSP, their helicopter was helping Lincoln Police with a detail when the pilots reported the laser strike, which came from a trail along Salt Creek south of West “O” Street. State Troopers tracked down and contacted Lee Cimfel, who was found to be in possession of a laser pointer and was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested for second-degree assault

The laser strike has now been reported to the FAA. Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal offense and any laser strike constitutes an in-flight emergency.