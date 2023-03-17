Lars Ulrich approves of Pantera reformation: “It’ll be fun to have them out”

Count Lars Ulrich among those in favor of the Pantera comeback.

Speaking with Revolver about the reformed band, the Metallica drummer shares, “I’m always in favor of people following their musical and creative ambitions; so this Pantera reunion, I think, is good.”

Last year, the “Walk” metallers announced they were reforming with longtime members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown alongside Black Label Society‘s Zakk Wylde and Anthrax‘s Charlie Benante in place of the late Abbott brothers, “Dimebag” Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively.

“Obviously having Charlie up there is great,” Ulrich says. “I saw a video from one of the Mexico shows that felt like they were in the pocket.”

You probably could’ve already guessed that Ulrich approves of Pantera’s reformation, given that they’re among the openers on Metallica’s upcoming M72 tour.

“It’ll be fun to have them out,” Ulrich says.

