Large Meth Bust During I-80 Traffic Stop in Seward County

The Seward County Sheriff's Office provided this photo to KFOR News on Monday, showing the seizure of 200 pounds of meth in a traffic stop on Thursday, April 25, 2024 near Milford.

MILFORD–(KFOR Apr. 29)–Deputies with the Seward County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday may have made one of the biggest methamphetamine busts in Nebraska history, following a traffic stop along Interstate 80 near Milford.

Investigators say in a release to KFOR News an SUV was stopped for a traffic violation, when the driver got suspicious. Probable cause led deputies to the seizure of about 200 pounds of meth with a street value of just over $7-million.

A 44-year-old man from California was arrested and turned over to federal authorities.