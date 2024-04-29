Large Meth Bust During I-80 Traffic Stop in Seward County
April 29, 2024 1:24PM CDT
MILFORD–(KFOR Apr. 29)–Deputies with the Seward County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday may have made one of the biggest methamphetamine busts in Nebraska history, following a traffic stop along Interstate 80 near Milford.
Investigators say in a release to KFOR News an SUV was stopped for a traffic violation, when the driver got suspicious. Probable cause led deputies to the seizure of about 200 pounds of meth with a street value of just over $7-million.
A 44-year-old man from California was arrested and turned over to federal authorities.