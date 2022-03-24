Large Fire At West Lincoln Business Shuts Down West “O” Street Traffic
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 23)–A fire late Wednesday night at a Lincoln business has prompted the closure of a section of West “O” Street into early Thursday morning.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities sent out a news release to KFOR News late Wednesday indicating that West “O” Street/Highway 6 will stay closed between the Highway 77/West Bypass interchange to NW 48th Street. Lincoln Fire and Rescue is monitoring the fire and West “O” Street is expected to reopen by Thursday 6:30am.
You are advised to take an alternate route to avoid the area. Details on this closure can be found at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.
The fire reportedly broke out around 9:30pm Wednesday at a warehouse for Carroll Construction Company at 3600 West “O” Street. Video above is looking east from near SW 40th and West “O” Street, courtesy of KFOR’s Jill St. James.
This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com for the latest information.