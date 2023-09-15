Large Amount of Marijuana Seized During Thursday Afternoon Stop In West Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 15)–A man from California is in the Lancaster County Jail, after about 400 pounds of marijuana was seized Thursday morning along eastbound Interstate 80 at the Highway 77 interchange by the Lincoln Airport.

Members of the Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a van, driven by 43-year-old Thavysack Thammavongsa of San Francisco, for following too close and having a license plate partially obscured. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says the deputy contacted the driver, who admitted to having a marijuana vape pen. The 400 pounds of pot was stored in 10 boxes in the back of the van. The value of the marijuana is worth at least $750,000.

Thammavongsa was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.