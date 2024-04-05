Larceny Cases Up Across Lincoln In Past Week

LINCOLN—(KFOR Apr. 5)—Keep your vehicles locked and valuables out whenever you aren’t around.

There’s an uptick in larcenies from auto across Lincoln, with cluster areas around 27th and Pine Lake Road and 56th and “A” Street, but the rest have been citywide, according to LPD. Between March 29 and this past Thursday, there were 68 vehicle break-ins.

According to Lincoln Police, six handguns were stolen in three separate thefts. Investigators say 36 vehicles had their windows broken and 27 were left unlocked.

Just under $10,000 in items were stolen and damage estimates were just over $13,000.