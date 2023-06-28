Larcenies Reported In a Northeast Lincoln Neighborhood

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 28)–At least seven cases of larcenies from auto in a northeast Lincoln neighborhood are being investigated by Police.

These larcenies happened sometime between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning in the area of 84th and Adams. Most of the vehicle were left unlocked but there were a couple of cases where the side windows were shattered.

No reports yet of any arrests. If you have information regarding these larcenies, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.