Larcenies Reported At Southeast Lincoln Apartment Complex, Guns And A Vehicle Missing
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 17)–Lincoln Police are working to find out who’s behind at least four larcenies reported in the parking lot of a southeast Lincoln apartment complex on Thursday.
Investigators say a 27-year-old man said someone got into his SUV parked in the lot of the Rockledge Oaks Apartments near 84th and Van Dorn and took his black Beretta .45 caliber handgun and a black Smith and Wesson .380 caliber handgun from under a seat. The .45 was in a green case, while the .380 was in a black holster. The man also had credit cards stolen, too, and used later on Thursday morning at the Home Depot near 70th and Highway 2 for $300 worth of times.
Two other larcenies in the apartment complex also included credit cards being stolen and used at different businesses.
Meanwhile, a 19-year-old woman said her 2016 silver Mitsubishi Outlander was stolen and had the key, her wallet and debit cards inside. Police say in all these cases, there were likely doors left unlocked.
Investigators are collecting video evidence and have canvassed the area. This investigation is on-going and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.