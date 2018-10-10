Lane Restrictions On Harris Overpass Next Monday For Inspection

LINCOLN–(News Release)–On Monday, October 15, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, the Harris Overpass on “O” Street between 3rd and 9th streets will be restricted to single lanes in both directions for routine bridge inspection. Motorists are urged to use caution around City inspectors while they work in the area.

This inspection enables the City to monitor the condition of the structure and identify any bridge degradation. The viaduct was rebuilt in 2007, and past inspections have revealed no immediate safety concerns. The biannual inspection is necessary for the City to meet the requirements of national bridge inspection standards.

This inspection has been scheduled for this date to coincide with lower traffic volumes due to the fall break for Lincoln Public Schools and the University of Nebraska. The Public Works and Utilities Department appreciates the public’s patience during the inspection.

For more information on bridge inspections in Lincoln, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: bridge). For more information about the project or the City bridge inspection program, contact Zach Becker, City Project Manager, at 402-613-3763 or zbecker@lincoln.ne.gov.

More information on City street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closure), or through the Waze mobile app.

