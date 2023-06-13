Land Sale Approved For Redevelopment of the Malone Community Center

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 13)–Lincoln City Council members on Monday afternoon unanimously approved of the sale of a piece of land for $1 to the Malone Community Center as part of their redevelopment of the facility near 22nd and Vine.

It will help with building a new $20-million, 3-story, 52,000 square foot facility with additional parking. The new facility will include office space, classrooms, a computer lab, conference rooms, a gymnasium and a kitchen. The Malone Center received a $1.5 million grant and has raised another $2.5 million so far.

Demolition of the current Malone Center off of 20th and “U” Streets is set to start next spring, with the project slated to be done by the end of 2025.