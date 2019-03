The Lancaster Event Center is opening its doors to livestock owners who have livestock that need shelter due to the flood waters through at least the end of March.

The Center will accept horses, cattle, sheep and goats in pens, and small animals in cages. Reservations can be made by calling The Event Center.

Lancaster Event Center:

4100 N 84th St, Lincoln, NE

(402) 441-6545

