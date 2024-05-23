Lancaster County Woman Falls Victim to Scam, Costing Thousands of Dollars

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 23)–Scammers have struck again.

This time, a 68-year-old woman in the southeast part of Lancaster County fell victim to a fraud, after she got a phone call Tuesday from an unknown man that claimed to be with the DEA. He apparently told her she was a suspect in a cocaine investigation out of Texas, with the potential to face prison time.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says the woman was told by the unknown man if she paid a certain amount of money, she would get a new social security number and everything would be quickly resolved. That’s when the woman withdrew nearly $12,000 from her account and put it into a Bitcoin ATM. The man provided the victim a QR code, which allowed him to get the money and never to speak to her again.

Houchin says it will be difficult for investigators to get the money back.