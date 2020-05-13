Lancaster County Virus Infections Show Racial, Ethnic Disparities
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department began Wednesday to release data on the number of cases of Covid-19 confirmed among members of various ethnic groups. The figures show a significantly higher percentage of cases among people of Asian and Hispanic origin than their percentage of the general population.
33.4% of the cases of the cases have been confirmed in people of Asian descent, 30.7 % of them among the White population, and 23.9% in the Hispanic population.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird called the numbers “deeply disturbing” and said we need to investigate them and understand them.
The Mayor also said the pandemic is also causing a significant disruption in tax revenue. Sales and Use taxes have been impacted by the closure of restaurants, bars and other businesses. The shortages, according to the Mayor could be as much as $17 million year one, and $22 million in year two. The City is in the midst of its budget process now, and the Mayor said signficant cutbacks are likely.