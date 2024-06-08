Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Releases Make It Click – Traffic Selective Results

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 8) The ‘Make It Click’ mobilization is a national campaign geared towards increasing awareness and the usage of seatbelts and child restraint systems. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office participated in the enforcement efforts from May 24, 2024, through June 02, 2024, by increasing the number of deputies patrolling Lancaster County in marked patrol cars. The additional deputies were utilized for saturation patrol to enforce traffic law violations throughout Lancaster County.

During the enforcement period, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office contacted 196 vehicles resulting in 4 people getting arrested on outstanding warrants. In addition to the outstanding warrants deputies made 2 criminal arrests, issued 171 official traffic citations and 120 warning/defect cards. Official citations were issued for the following offenses: 2 driving under the influence, 1 ignition interlock permit violation, 5 driving during suspension, 5 seat belt violations, 2 child restraint violations, 84 speeding violations, 19 stop sign violation, 30 registration and insurance violations, 7 people driving without a valid operator’s license, 1 fictitious plated vehicle, 1 use of a handheld wireless communication device, and 14 various traffic law violations.

Criminal citations issued included 1 possession of a controlled substance and 1 criminal impersonation.

Overtime for the additional deputies working during the mobilization will be paid through a mini grant funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.