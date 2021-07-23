      Weather Alert

Lancaster County Residents Among Most Generous in Nebraska

Jul 23, 2021 @ 4:04am

(KFOR NEWS  July 23, 2021)   The 3rd annual most generous counties study from SmartAsset measures how much money people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in a given county who make charitable donations.

Rank County Contributions as Percentage of Income Percentage of Returns Itemizing Charitable Contributions Most Generous Places Index
1 Douglas County, NE 1.91% 8.41% 34.77
2 Washington County, NE 1.45% 8.98% 33.14
3 Sarpy County, NE 1.07% 8.52% 29.34
4 Lancaster County, NE 1.48% 7.09% 28.41
5 Phelps County, NE 1.52% 6.64% 27.53
6 Seward County, NE 1.41% 6.91% 27.48
7 Cass County, NE 0.98% 7.28% 25.53
8 Saunders County, NE 0.92% 6.91% 24.19
9 York County, NE 1.24% 5.99% 23.96
10 Hamilton County, NE 1.09% 5.97% 22.90

For more information on the study, including the methodology and infographic, check here: https://smartasset.com/retirement/financial-advisor#Nebraska.

