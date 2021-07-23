Lancaster County Residents Among Most Generous in Nebraska
(KFOR NEWS July 23, 2021) The 3rd annual most generous counties study from SmartAsset measures how much money people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in a given county who make charitable donations.
|Rank
|County
|Contributions as Percentage of Income
|Percentage of Returns Itemizing Charitable Contributions
|Most Generous Places Index
|1
|Douglas County, NE
|1.91%
|8.41%
|34.77
|2
|Washington County, NE
|1.45%
|8.98%
|33.14
|3
|Sarpy County, NE
|1.07%
|8.52%
|29.34
|4
|Lancaster County, NE
|1.48%
|7.09%
|28.41
|5
|Phelps County, NE
|1.52%
|6.64%
|27.53
|6
|Seward County, NE
|1.41%
|6.91%
|27.48
|7
|Cass County, NE
|0.98%
|7.28%
|25.53
|8
|Saunders County, NE
|0.92%
|6.91%
|24.19
|9
|York County, NE
|1.24%
|5.99%
|23.96
|10
|Hamilton County, NE
|1.09%
|5.97%
|22.90
For more information on the study, including the methodology and infographic, check here: https://smartasset.com/retirement/financial-advisor#Nebraska.
