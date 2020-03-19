Lancaster County Jail Suspends Visits
Effective Friday, Lancaster County Department of Corrections will suspend all visits indefinitely to manage risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19. Video and professional visits will be cancelled.
Inmates will be allowed two free phone calls per week while this suspension is in effect, so that communication can be maintained with family and friends.
In exceptional cases, an accommodation may be arranged. Any professional who is granted an emergency in-person visit may be screened medically prior to visiting with an inmate.
Also beginning Friday, the Lancaster County Jail’s Public Lobby will close. Anyone who comes to the facility to deposit money on an inmate account, or conduct other business, will need to utilize the Release Lobby.
