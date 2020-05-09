Lancaster County Jail Reports First Case of COVID-19 in Inmate Population
An inmate at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections is one of the 76 cases, a record high single day number for Lancaster County, reported Saturday morning May 9th.
This is the first known positive case within the Lancaster County Department of Corrections facility. The individual who tested positive was recently lodged into the facility and has had no contact with the general inmate population. This is currently the only case of COVID-19 among staff or inmates at the facility. Corrections staff is working directly with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and the jail’s medical provider to best address the issue.
The inmate tested positive on Friday, May 8, 2020, after reporting symptoms of the virus. The inmate is currently in isolation. The Lancaster County Jail has a complete pandemic plan and facility space in which to successfully quarantine new lodges and isolate inmates who become ill. Corrections Director Brad Johnson noted, “We worked with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to complete the contact tracing that needs to be done related to this individual and we are in the process of contacting anyone whom we know came into significant contact with this inmate.”
The inmate is currently being treated in the infirmary unit of the facility and is experiencing mild symptoms. The jail staff is currently equipped with the appropriate personal protective equipment necessary to care for the individual. The jail’s pandemic plan lays out clear procedures for appropriate, compassionate care of inmates with the minimum amount of exposure to jail staff or other inmates. “The wellbeing of our staff and the inmates entrusted to our care is one of our top priorities. Working with the county health department and our medical provider, we have developed a plan for the COVID-19 pandemic that utilizes best practices as we strive to keep everyone safe,” said Corrections Director Johnson. The inmate will continue to be isolated and monitored until cleared by a medical authority. The Lancaster County Department of Corrections has licensed professional medical personnel contracted and available in the facility.