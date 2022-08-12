Lancaster County Invites Residents to Attend Community Visioning Sessions
Lincoln, NE – (August 12, 2022) Lancaster County Commissioners are inviting residents to play an integral role in developing Lancaster County’s Strategic Plan by attending one of two Community Visioning Sessions. They will be held on Tuesday, August 30th, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and on Wednesday, August 31st, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Lancaster County Extension Office, 444 Cherrycreek Road, Suite A, Lincoln, 68528. Community Visioning Sessions also may be attended virtually through links provided on Lancaster County’s Strategic Planning website.
The Community Visioning Sessions are designed to be interactive discussions where residents are invited to share concerns, challenges, and ideas that will help the County Board create a long-term vision and develop strategic priorities, goals, and objectives for Lancaster County. The Community Visioning Sessions will be facilitated by consultants from BerryDunn, a firm with nationwide experience in local government strategic planning.
Michelle Kennedy, Project Manager and Lead Facilitator, stated, ““The BerryDunn Project Team has been extremely impressed with the insightful responsiveness from Lancaster County community stakeholders during our initial engagement with the citizens of Lancaster County. We are hopeful to continue that community engagement momentum as we embark upon these upcoming Community Visioning Sessions in support of the County’s vital strategic planning process. These Sessions provide an opportunity for the residents of Lancaster County to contribute to the vision, priorities, and goals that will become a part of Lancaster County’s Strategic Plan.”
Commissioner Roma Amundson said “In order to develop a strategic plan for Lancaster County, we need perspectives and input from you, the people who live, work, and play in our community. The County Board is excited to offer the Community Visioning Sessions on August 30th and August 31st so that everyone has a meaningful opportunity to impact the future direction of Lancaster County. We are hopeful you can attend to assist in our mission of making Lancaster County a healthy, safe, and diverse community.”
For those who cannot attend either of the Community Visioning Sessions, input and feedback on Lancaster County’s Strategic Plan can be provided online at Lancaster County Social Pinpoint.