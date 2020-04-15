Lancaster County Hoping To Track Recoveries
Lincoln, NE (April 15, 2020) City-County Health Director Pat Lopez says her department is working with hospitals to begin tracking recoveries from Covid-19. Lopez explained that guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control require that a person be free from fever without taking medication, and that they test negative for Corona Virus twice, 24 hours apart. “The lack of test kits is one of the reasons we have not been able to track recoveries” she said. “We are now working with Hospitals to try and gather that information.”
Lincoln how has 59 lab confirmed cases of the virus, with two new cases reported Wednesday.