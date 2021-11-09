Lancaster County COVID Vaccine Update
(KFOR NEWS November 9, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) is focusing on fully vaccinating 75% of the entire population of Lancaster County.
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 204,787
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 194,086
- Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 60.9%
Vaccinations: The delta variant is circulating at high levels in Lancaster County and continues to impact the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Every person vaccinated creates needed protection for the community. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 12 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (schedule subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations except vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11, which are by appointment only):
- Wednesday, November 10, 4 to 7 p.m., Waverly Community Foundation, 11120 N. 141st St. – first doses for children ages 5 to 11
- Friday, November 12, 4 to 7 p.m., Norris High School gymnasium, 25211 S. 68th St., Firth – first doses for children ages 5 to 11
- Saturday, November 13, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Northeast High School gymnasium, 2635 N. 63rd St. – first doses for children ages 5 to 11
Vaccine for children ages 5 to 11
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. LLCHD is partnering with school districts to host vaccination clinics for this age group at local high schools and other locations in the city and county. Parents and guardians can now complete the quick and simple registration process and schedule an appointment online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. LLCHD is also contacting those with children already in the registration system to schedule an appointment. People who don’t have online access or need assistance can call 402-441-4200.
Booster doses
The CDC has approved booster doses for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines. LLCHD is currently providing booster doses to anyone who falls within the current CDC recommendations. LLCHD is providing Pfizer and Moderna booster doses at some clinics. Types of booster doses being offered are noted on the clinic schedule. LLCHD is contacting eligible Moderna and J&J vaccine recipients to schedule booster dose appointments.
Pfizer and Moderna booster CDC recommendations:
Pfizer and Moderna booster doses are currently approved at six months after a second dose for the following groups:
- People age 65 and older and residents in long-term care facilities
- People ages 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19
- People who work or live in settings where they have increased exposure to COVID-19
Johnson & Johnson booster CDC recommendation:
Booster doses of the J&J vaccine are now recommended two or more months after the initial dose. J&J boosters are being offered at several local pharmacies.
CDC recommendations also allow people to choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some may prefer to get the same type of vaccine that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.
Several local pharmacies also provide booster doses to all ages and groups that are eligible, and many offer all three types of COVID-19 vaccines. Find a pharmacy near you at vaccines.gov or by texting your zip code to 438829.
