Lancaster County Covid Risk Dial Raised To Yellow
Lincoln, NE (July 27, 2021) Lincoln’s Covid-19 Risk Dial has moved back upward, into the yellow area, indicating a “moderate risk of spread.” Health Director Pat Lopez said today that the daily average number of new cases has moved from a low of 5 to the current rate in the 30’s.
The Delta Variant is the most prevalent strain, she says, representing 80% of all new cases.
Vaccination is the best protection we have against the Delta Variant, according to Lopez. 27% of the County’s population is not vaccinated, according to Lopez. She urged all eligible people to get vaccinated as soon as possible, saying they can help themselves avoid the virus, but also can help protect children, and adults who can’t be vaccinated.