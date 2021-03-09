Lancaster County COVID and Vaccine Update
(KFOR NEWS March 9, 2021) The latest from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department:
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 20
Total number of cases: 28,542
Deaths reported today: 0
Total number of deaths: 221
Recoveries: 14,554
Weekly positivity rate:
- February 28 through March 6: 18 percent
- March 7 through 8: not available
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 37 with 21 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 16 from other communities (four on ventilators).
Risk Dial: mid-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread
Total vaccine doses administered: 97,494
- First doses: 60,253
- Second doses: 37,241
This week’s clinics:
- Thursday, March 11, Speedway Village – second doses for residents age 73 and older. LLCHD is in the process of contacting people to schedule appointments.
- Clinics will be announced when details are confirmed.
Registration: An online COVID-19 vaccine registration form for Lancaster County residents is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to register. The vaccine is not yet available for the general public. As vaccine doses become available, those who are registered will be given an appointment to be vaccinated. Appointments for vaccinations are dependent on vaccine supply and are not related to the order in which people register.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.
Drive-through testing is available from:
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377
Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.
