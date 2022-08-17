Lancaster County Covid 19 Death Toll Reaches 450

Lincoln, NE (August 17, 2022) 450 people have now died from Covid 19 in Lancaster county. The latest victim was a man in his 60’s. The health department says he was not vaccinated, and was not in a hospital at the time he died. 66 new cases of Covid-19 were also confirmed today.

COMPLETE DAILY REPORT

Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 66

Total cases: 78,043

Deaths reported today: 1, a man in his 60s who was unvaccinated and not hospitalized

Total number of deaths: 450

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients:

44 with 30 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 14 from other communities (one on a ventilator). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.

Risk Dial: low orange – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is high and continues to increase. Public health guidance is available at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

At-home test kits available:

At-home test kits are available in the main lobby of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD), 3131 ”O” St., during regular business hours. Test kits are also available at all Lincoln City Library locations. Every home in the U.S. is now eligible to order a third round of free, at home tests from the federal government. Visit covidtests.gov to place an order.

At-home test reporting:

Lancaster County residents can report results of their at-home COVID-19 tests to the Health Department. The form is available at lincoln.ne.gov/COVID19ReportResults. All information is confidential. People who require assistance completing the form may call LLCHD at 402-441-8006 for assistance.

Vaccinations administered:

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 232,601

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 217,572

Lancaster County residents who are fully vaccinated: 68.2%

Booster doses: 132,549

Vaccinations:

Those experiencing some of the most severe outcomes from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. LLCHD strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated or boosted. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus.

Residents age 6 months and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Those age 5 and older are eligible for a first booster dose. Those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems are eligible for a second booster dose. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome at all clinics, or residents may schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Vaccine for children under age 5

The Health Department now provides COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5. The clinics will be smaller clinics that meet the needs of young children. Walk-ins are welcome. Parents and guardians can also schedule an appointment through COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-4200.

Upcoming vaccination clinics for children under age 5 (schedule subject to change; appointments are encouraged; walk-ins also welcome at all locations):

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St.

Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., LLCHD

For more information about the availability of vaccine for younger children from local health care providers, LLCHD encourages residents to visit associated websites or social media sites. Several pharmacies are also offering vaccine to younger children by appointment. Contact the pharmacy or visit vaccines.gov to check availability.

Booster doses for children 5 through 11:

LLCHD has expanded COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include booster doses for children ages 5 to 11. The booster dose is recommended at five months after completing the initial two-dose series. If children are eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose or haven’t yet received the primary series, LLCHD strongly encourages parents to get them vaccinated as soon as possible.

Upcoming vaccination clinics for everyone age 5 and older (schedule subject to change; appointments are encouraged, walk-ins also welcome at all locations):

Friday, August 19, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD

Monday, August 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD

Friday, August 26, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., LLCHD

Monday, August 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., LLCHD

All clinics will offer first and second doses for age 5 and older, first booster doses for age 5 and older, and second booster doses for age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems. View upcoming clinics and schedule an appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.