Lancaster County COVID-19 and Vaccine Update for March 3rd
(KFOR NEWS March 4, 2021) These are the latest results from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department:
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 34
Total number of cases: 28,327
Deaths reported today: 0
Total number of deaths: 221
Recoveries: 13,958
Weekly positivity rate:
- February 21 through 27: 22 percent
- February 28 through March 3: 17.1 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 38 with 24 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 14 from other communities (two on ventilators).
Risk Dial: mid-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread
Total vaccine doses administered:
- First doses: 52,395
- Second doses: 28,907
Vaccine doses expected to receive this week: nearly 11,200
This week’s clinics:
- Thursday, March 4 and Friday, March 5, Speedway Village – second doses for residents age 75 and older
- Saturday, March 6, Center for People in Need, 3901 N. 27th St. – school staff ages 61 and older and those who work with students who aren’t able to wear masks
- LLCHD to work with Bryan Health on a clinic for individuals with serious health conditions.
