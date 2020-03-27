Lancaster County Clerk to Issue Marriage Licenses by Mail Only
In response to the recent heightened restrictions in Lincoln and Lancaster County regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Lancaster County Clerk Dan Nolte announced that effective Monday, March 30, the Clerk’s Office will be issuing marriage licenses by mail only. Additionally, all walk-in traffic remains suspended until further notice.
“We are moving in this direction out of an extreme abundance of caution and to minimize, even further, the chance of exposing the public and staff to the coronavirus,” Nolte stated. “We remain committed to providing this service to our community in a professional and safe manner.”
The marriage license application form can be found online https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/clerk. Couples may also obtain a paper form by calling 402-441-7484 or emailing coclerk@lancaster.ne.gov.
“Couples have been very understanding as we implement these important changes in how we conduct business,” added Nolte, “and we very much appreciate everyone’s cooperation.”
For more information on marriage licenses, please contact the Lancaster County Clerk’s Office at:
Telephone: 402-441-7484
Email: coclerk@lancaster.ne.gov
Website: https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/clerk
