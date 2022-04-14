Lancaster County Board Commits $2 Million to Lancaster Rural Water District No. 1
LINCOLN–(News Release Apr. 14)–The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners (County Board) today committed $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to support Lancaster Rural Water District No. 1’s (Rural Water District) 2021 Water Improvement Project. ARPA provides a substantial infusion of resources into Lancaster County to meet pandemic response needs, including stimulating economic development throughout Lancaster County by improving and expanding water supply for rural residents.
The County Board’s funding, part of $61.5 million in total ARPA funding Lancaster County is receiving, will be utilized to extend a water main along 148th Street, construct a booster station north of Highway 2, and extend a water main along Pine Lake Road. These significant system improvements will attract new economic opportunities to our community by providing a safe, clean water supply for current and future Lancaster County residents who live within the Rural Water District.
This unique partnership between the County Board and the Rural Water District also will assist the Rural Water District in accomplishing additional capital improvements as part of its 2021 Water Improvement Project, including installation of new water wells at 190th Street and Gage Road and at 148th Street south of Pella Road. Together, these generational investments represent a commitment to ensuring that the Rural Water District can meet our growing community’s water needs for decades to come.
Chair Deb Schorr stated, “The County Board is grateful that the flexibility inherent within ARPA provided the opportunity to expand water quantity and quality in southern Lancaster County. The 2021 Water Improvement Project will allow for additional residential development and commercial opportunities as Lincoln continues to expand in a southern direction. We are proud to partner with the Rural Water District to make this important expansion a reality.”
Commissioner Rick Vest stated, ““I’m very excited that the County Board has leveraged its resources with the Rural Water District’s capital improvement budget to maximize the project’s scope and impact. This combined public funding package has the potential to attract impactful private investment to greater Lancaster County. We all recognize that a clean and abundant water supply will increase the availability of housing, spurring job growth and business development.”
Jordon Bang, District Manager of Lancaster Rural Water District 1, stated, “Lancaster Rural Water District No. 1 is very grateful to receive ARPA funding from the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners. These funds will provide the Rural Water District and its customers across our 4 service areas with improved system pressures and adequate water flows. On a larger scale, this funding will provide a model for future expansion of the Rural Water District.”
Construction of the 2021 Water Improvement Project is set to begin in late 2022 or 2023.
Established in 1859, Lancaster County is Nebraska’s second most populated county. Home to the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, Lancaster County is a growing and dynamic community. In collaboration with the City of Lincoln, Lancaster County provides a variety of services for residents and has been nationally recognized for its cooperation and progressive attitude in service to residents. The mission of the Lancaster County Board is to provide sustainable governmental services for a healthy, safe, and diverse community.