Lancaster County Board Approves Agreement to Provide $3 Million to Lincoln Airport Authority
LINCOLN–(News Release June 14)–The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement between Lancaster County, the City of Lincoln, and the Lincoln Airport Authority, that will allow the County and the City to provide $3 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the Lincoln Airport Authority. These funds will be utilized to encourage airlines to begin or expand commercial passenger service in Lincoln by providing minimum revenue guarantees to prospective airlines. This funding is a part of an overall strategic plan by the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County to deploy ARPA funds.
Deb Schorr, Chair of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, stated, “Expanding air service in Lincoln is a vital factor in both economic development and tourism for our community. A vibrant airport makes Lincoln an inviting location for employers, and business and leisure passengers who visit Lincoln provide support to our hotels, restaurants, retail, and entertainment venues. The County Board’s contribution of $1.5 million will ensure that the Lincoln Airport can continue to drive our community’s growth.”
Commissioner Rick Vest stated, “The County Board is pleased to support the Lincoln Airport’s plan to enhance existing services by recruiting additional carriers to establish new service in Lincoln. We are excited to make this significant investment in the Lincoln Airport because each flight at our local airport strengthens Lincoln’s economy.”
“We are eager to land more flights in Lincoln,” said Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “This investment bolsters the Airport Authority’s ability to secure more travel options for our community members and businesses, enhancing both local economic development and our quality of life.”
David Haring, Executive Director of the Lincoln Airport Authority, stated, “Perhaps more than any other facet of the aviation industry, small community air service has been decimated by the pandemic as a result of service cessation and the slow return of business-related travel. To counter these impacts, airports and the communities that they represent have to be willing to think outside the box and identify service and market opportunities not previously considered. The leadership and foresight exhibited by the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, in partnership with the City of Lincoln, in their establishment of a fund dedicated to the recruitment of commercial air service provides the Lincoln Airport with a critical tool to spur economic recovery not only at LNK, but throughout Lancaster County.”
Tammy Ward, Lincoln City Council Chair, stated, “I was glad to assist in securing and advocating for the ARPA funding from the City for the Lincoln Airport. Helping Lincoln’s airport grow, stay strong, and continue to recover from the pandemic is vital to our community, our economy and to our workforce development. I appreciate partnering with the Lancaster County Commissioners to ensure we could make this happen.”