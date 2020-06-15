Lancaster County and 88 Other Nebraska Counties Will Switch To Phase 3 DHM.
LINCOLN–(June 15)–Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday several changes to local Directed Health Measures across Nebraska on June 22. All 89 counties that are in Phase 2, including Lancaster County, will move to Phase 3. Four counties hit hard by COVID-19 that are in Phase 1 (Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, and Dakota) will move to Phase 2.
Regarding sports, fan attendance for youth and school games will change to the same limit as gatherings. People are no longer limited to household members only. Contact team sports may begin practices and games on July 1.
Elective surgeries will have all restrictions removed from DHM.
Bars, Restaurants, Gentleman’s Clubs can remain open. Games will be allowed but individuals will have to be seated unless playing games, ordering. Bars will be able to open to 100 percent occupancy, however only eight individuals can sit at a table. Salad bars and buffets are still prohibited.
Childcare facilities will have their limits changed. Infants to 3-year-olds will be limited to 15 children per space. 3-year-old will be limited to 20 children per space. 4 to 5-year-olds will be limited to 24 children per space. Finally, school-aged children will be limited to 30 children per space. All other state provisions, statues, and regulations still apply.
Phase 4 was also announced at the press conference, however a date has yet to be decided. During Phase 4, most DHMs will be removed and replaced with guidance. The exception to this will be for gatherings, in which Indoor gatherings will be limited to 75 percent rated occupancy while outdoor gatherings will be allowed to have 100 percent occupancy. Six-feet separation between groups will remain in guidance.
As for schools across Nebraska, Gov. Ricketts expects schools to have students back in class this fall. Nebraska Department of Education director Matthew Blomstedt says they are still deciding how it’ll do so safely to protect students and staff.