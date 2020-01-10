Lancaster County Accepting Grant Applications

Lancaster County is now accepting grant applications in partnership with the City of Lincoln through the Human Service Joint Budget Committee.
This grant fund has approximately $1,750,000 available to non-profit agencies who meet the funding guidelines for the years 2020-2022. The minimum grant request is $5,000 and there is no maximum application amount.
The City of Lincoln and Lancaster County formed the Joint Budget Committee (JBC) which oversees the distribution of City and County dollars for the purpose of providing human services at less cost and with greater expertise than government bodies. These funds augment City/County services and assist in securing a safety net for residents in need.
Funding priorities during this application cycle are:
- Healthy Communities (Adult/Youth Behavioral Health)
- Safe & Stable Communities (Victim Safety, Food, Shelter)
The application is due no later than 5pm on Monday, March 2, 2020. Interested applicants should review the guidelines and application which can be found here. The grant application is in a new format and will be done entirely online.
Please email Jenni Ryan at jryan@lancaster.ne.gov with questions. For more information about Lancaster County please visit the website at www.lancaster.ne.gov or call 402-441-7447.
