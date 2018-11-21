Lamm Seeks Better Tax Notification For Local Businesses

City Councilwoman Cyndi Lamm announced Thursday that she is asking the City law department to draft an ordinance to require the City of Lincoln to give reasonable notice of city adopted sales and use tax changes to businesses that collect those taxes for the city. Lamm said that several local businesses told her they were unaware of the end of the ¼ cent sales tax that ended on October 1. The special local tax was collected for three years to raise the funding for a new 911 radio system and several new Fire and Fire-Police stations.

Lamm also said the ordinance will require that the City establish a process for notification. She quoted a recent interview in which Public Safety Director Tom Casady said that the City did not have the capability of notification, in part because it lacked names and addresses of Lincoln businesses that collect taxes for the city.

“So, I thought it would be in the best interest of Lincoln businesses and shoppers to look for a solution” said Lamm. She said the City can request the names and addresses of businesses collecting tax for the City from the State Tax Commissioner once each year by making a request prior to June 30. She said her proposed ordinance will require the City to request a list prior to June 30 each year and to use that list to notify all applicable businesses of any city adopted increase or decrease in sales and use tax thirty (30) to forty-five (45) days before the effective date of any such change.

“It is important that we protect our local businesses from risk and our residents and visitors from being overtaxed by putting in place appropriate protocol for notification” she said. “It’s a simple solution and it shows respect for those who live, work and shop in Lincoln.”