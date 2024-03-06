Lamb of God’s Mark Morton announces new memoir, ﻿’Desolation’

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has announced that he’s releasing a memoir.

The book is called Desolation and is due out June 25. It will detail Morton’s experience with drug and alcohol addiction as well as the tragic death of his newborn daughter in 2009.

“Initially, I started writing this book just to see if I could do it,” Morton tells Rolling Stone in a statement. “But as the writing process unfolded, it quickly took on much more meaning. Unpacking my story, I was able to observe events in my life with an objectivity that I hadn’t experienced while I’d lived them in real time.”

“Through a lens of hindsight and recovery, I made friends with my past and found value in my most difficult days,” he adds. “I hope that by offering my experiences, I can create a point of connection and commonality. There are a lot of fun stories in here and a few really sad ones. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to share them.”

Desolation is available now to preorder.

You can catch Lamb of God live on a co-headlining tour with Mastodon, during which the two bands will be playing their respective 2004 albums, Ashes of the Wake and Leviathan, in full. The joint outing launches in July.

