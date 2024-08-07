Lamb of God travels back to 2004 with new “Laid to Rest” video

Lamb of God has released a new video for “Laid to Rest,” the opening track off their 2004 album, Ashes of the Wake.

The clip features black-and-white footage of Randy Blythe and company recording the song in the studio 20 years ago. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Lamb of God is putting out a 20th anniversary reissue of Ashes of the Wake on Aug. 30. They’re also celebrating the milestone on a U.S. tour with Mastodon, who’s marking the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, Leviathan.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

