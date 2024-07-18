Lamb of God shares HEALTH remix of “Laid to Rest”

Lamb of God has released a new remix of their song “Laid to Rest” in collaboration with the industrial band HEALTH.

The track is available now via digital outlets and will be included on the upcoming 20th anniversary reissue of LoG’s 2004 album, Ashes of the Wake.

“When we were discussing ideas for the 20th anniversary of Ashes of the Wake, a HEALTH remix was one of the first things we thought of,” says frontman Randy Blythe. “Thanks to those guys for being a part of the anniversary release.”

HEALTH adds, “Before you get angry with us for ruining your favorite song, please try to remember that Lamb of God asked us to do this remix. Enjoy!”

The Ashes of the Wake reissue drops Aug. 30. Lamb of God is also celebrating the anniversary on the Ashes of Leviathan tour with Mastodon, which kicks off Friday in Grand Prairie, Texas.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

