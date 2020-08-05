Lamb of God coffee?

You know that I LOVE COFFEE. There are certainly plenty of options when it comes to what you like. As you would expect, I stand behind my Sparky’s Black Out Brew from The Mill. Which is still available by the way.
More and more bands have gotten into the coffee business. Korn, Zakk Wylde, David Elefeson from Megadeth, Kirk Hammett and now the band Lamb of God has it’s own brand. The band teamed up with Nightflyer Roastworks for a special blend called “Memento Mori” Lamb of God said they were inspired because they live on coffee on tour. You can grab your bag through the bands website. Read more here