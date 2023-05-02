Lamb of God announces summer US tour

Lamb of God has announced a U.S. summer tour supporting the band’s new album, Omens.

The headlining trek launches August 10 in Montclair, New Jersey, and wraps up September 11 in Pikeville, Kentucky. Ice Nine Kills will be on the bill for select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Lamb-of-God.com.

Omens, the ninth Lamb of God album, dropped last October.

Along with the headlining dates, Lamb of God will be touring throughout 2023 while opening for the reformed Pantera.

