Lamb of God announces new single, “Evidence”

A new Lamb of God single is soon approaching.

The track called “Evidence” will arrive Friday, October 6. It’s available to presave now.

In teasing “Evidence,” Lamb of God says, “Idle Hands Do Devil’s Work…” You can listen to an 11-second preview of the tune now via LoG’s Facebook.

“Evidence” follows Lamb of God’s 2022 album, Omens. The group’s spent much of 2023 on the road, including dates with the reformed Pantera.

While you wait for “Evidence,” you can listen to LoG frontman Randy Blythe on the new P.O.D. single, “Drop.”

