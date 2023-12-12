Lacuna Coil & New Years Day announce 2024 tour dates

Lacuna Coil and New Years Day are hitting the road together in 2024.

The U.S. run kicks off May 2 in Wilmington, Delaware, and wraps up May 15 in St. Louis. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LacunaCoil.com.

Lacuna Coil’s most recent album is 2019’s Black Anima. New Years Day is putting out a new record called Half Black Heart on March 1.

