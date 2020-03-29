      Breaking News
Coronavirus Information & Local Closings

Labor Dept. Report Says Nebraska’s February Jobless Rate Steady at 2.9%

Mar 29, 2020 @ 8:33am

Nebraska’s unemployment rate for February remained unchanged at 2.9%, a figure that officials say doesn’t yet reflect the unemployment claims that skyrocketed nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic. A state Labor Department report released Friday says the preliminary February rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point from the February 2019 rate of 3.1%. The unemployment claims rose to nearly 16,000 last week from a little less than 800 the week before. The new number shattered the previous state record of 4,003 in a single week.

 

READ MORE: State Unemployment Claims Soar

Blaze Events
Megadeth
2 months ago
Vampire Weekend
7 months ago
Joe Rogan
1 month ago
Coheed & Cambria
2 months ago
Nickelback
2 months ago