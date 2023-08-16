Korn’s James “Munky” Shaffer launches new electronic project, Venera

Korn guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer has teamed up with filmmaker and sound engineer Chris Hunt in an experimental electronic duo called Venera, whose self-titled debut album will be out October 13.

The two first came together in LA in 2022 while working on songs for another singer. According to their record label, both artists share an interest and background in “dramatic texture, electronics and experimentation.” The music they make as Venera comes from an “improvisation-based recording process,” which “seeks to explore a sonic universe defined by evolving atmosphere, cinematic noise and select collaborations with other artists.”

Venera has also released a new song called “Hologram,” which is streaming now.

Among the guests on the album are ex-Mars Volta drummer Deantoni Parks and Alain Johannes, who’s played with Queens of the Stone Age, Them Crooked Vultures, Chris Cornell and PJ Harvey.

A limited number of signed CDs and vinyls can be ordered now from the Venera store.

Meanwhile, Munky’s day job with Korn will take him to Sacramento, California’s Aftershock Festival, taking place this October.

