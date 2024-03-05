Korn announces 30th anniversary concert in Los Angeles

Korn has announced a one-off concert in Los Angeles celebrating the band’s 30th anniversary.

The show will take place October 5 at BMO Stadium. Along with a headlining set from the “Freak on a Leash” metallers, the stacked bill includes Evanescence, Gojira, System of a Down guitarist Daron Malakian‘s Scars on Broadway project, Spiritbox and Vended.

Korn previously teased the announcement with a video animating the cover of their 1994 self-titled debut album, which will turn 30 in October.

“Reflecting on thirty years of Korn fills me with such immense gratitude for our journey, the growth we’ve experienced, and the incredible bond we share with our fans,” says frontman Jonathan Davis. “It’s humbling to see how our music has touched so many lives across the globe.”

“From our small club beginnings to now headlining stadiums, it’s been an unforgettable ride, and we owe it all to our amazing, undying, loyal community that’s made it possible,” he adds. “I’m really looking forward to this incredible night to celebrate together.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. PT, with presales beginning Wednesday, March 6, at 10 a.m. PT. For all ticket info, visit KornOfficial.com.

Korn has released a total of 14 studio albums over their 30-year career, the most recent being 2022’s Requiem.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.